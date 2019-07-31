Pitt State police practice Active Shooter training

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University police officers are spending their summer working on crisis protocol.

PSU police took the time to familiarize themselves with tactical gear and how to communicate if an active shooter situation ever happens on campus.

If you heard distress calls over the Pittsburg dispatch Tuesday, you’re not alone. While classes are out, the pittsburg state university police participated in an active shooter drill.

Stu Hite is the Director of PSU Police and he says, “It’s a perfect time for us to train.”

Officers from Kansas State University visited campus to give PSU Police training in responding to high stress situations.

Hite says, “We start off with felony car stops: a car stop situation where you know you got a known felon or an armed and dangerous person and how to respond to that. And then we move into different scenarios where you’ve got an active shooter or an active killer.”

This simulation used actors, like Garrett Wainscott, to give officers a real-world experience.

Wainscott is also a student at PSU and says, not only is he helping, he’s getting a lesson too.

He explains, “It’s a safety measure for everyone, students, police, alike. Everyone’s here so if you know how this goes down, it increase your odds of what the right thing to do is, how to stay safe.”

The main objective of the training was to help officers understand how to make a descion at a moment’s notice.

As law enforcement staff recognize the growing trend of violence in schools, they want to remain ahead of the curve.



“Active violence is a thing of culture and something we have to deal with one a day to day basis. We hope that we don’t ever have to deal with it here but we want to train and be prepared for the worst.” Stu Hite, Director of PSU Police

Officers also received training in using tactical weapons and implementing first aid.

Hite adds this training helps ensure that the safety of students and the community is one of the highest priorities for the deparment.