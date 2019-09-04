Pitt State officials look to make transferring easier for Crowder students

Pittsburg State University hosted a barbecue on Tuesday on the Neosho campus.

Admission representatives spoke with Crowder students about PSU and what they could expect if they transferred to the college.

PSU is one of several universities partnering with Crowder College to provide transfer services for students.

“By having someone on campus, that just makes that process a little easier,” explained Director of Admission, Scott Donaldson. “They don’t have to pick up a phone and call, they don’t have to wonder who to call–it’s pretty clear we have someone right here that can work with them two days a week.”

A Pitt State representative will be on Crowder’s campus every Monday and Tuesday through the fall semester to meet with students.