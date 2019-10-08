Pitt State officials evaluate increase in student enrollment

Numbers released by the Kansas Board of Regents show a slight increase in enrollment at Pittsburg State.

“Our headcount is up this year and we’re very pleased with that because we’ve had several years of declining headcounts, so to be up some is kind of nice,” explained Pitt State Provost Dr. Howard Smith.

With 6,645 students on the Pitt State campus this year, the university wants that trend to continue. Pitt State’s head count rose by twenty students this year, which includes both part time and full time students.

“One of the things that helped was holding tuition at the rate it was at last year,” Smith added. “The Kansas Board of Regents, I think, had good wisdom in that.”

And that decision by the Kansas Board of Regents has allowed students from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri to receive in-state tuition. Looking at their graduate program, the university saw a twenty percent increase in enrollment.

“And this increase is largely due to the new MBA program, largely. But there is also another program–this Master of Arts and Teaching, we have enrolled quite a number of students in that program and some more students in the nursing program as well,” explained Pawan Kahol, the Dean of Graduate Studies.

And as far as growing the amount of graduate students, staff in the graduate department say this is something they have been working to improve for a while.

“So this has been pretty deliberate, and usually institutions think that if they want to increase numbers, bring in more international students,” Kahol added. “But, here is an example where we have increased enrollment in domestic students.”

Kahol adds students in the graduate program explained to him they chose to enroll at the university because of the quality of education, relevance of the program, and convenience. These numbers give Pitt State some reassurance that they can look forward to a larger student body as in recent year’s past numbers were declining.