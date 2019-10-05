Pitt State Nursing Department takes lessons to next level with high-tech simulator

Nursing students at Pittsburg State have a new high-tech tool for learning about health.

“It’s definitely going to take to the next level of what we can teach students,” explained Dr. Amy Hite with the Pitt State Nursing School.

Hite is still learning how to use Pitt State’s new digital cadaver dissection program, but she already sees it as a big opportunity.

“It’s a teaching tool, it’s a testing tool, we can assess our students knowledge with it,” Hite added.

PSU unveiled the Anatomage during a ceremony celebrating the launched of a renovated lecture hall in the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.

“It’s really transformational in terms of how we’ll be teaching nursing students,” said Pitt State President Dr. Steve Scott.

Freeman Health System underwrote the cost of the project, a kind of investment in the future.

“Pitt State has amazing nurses. We like to hire a lot of those nurses, so we want to do everything we can to help ensure they have the very best training possible,” explained Freeman President Paula Baker.

Professors are still testing all the possibilities of the new technology, but see that the impact could extend beyond the nursing program.

“If you look at the final product, it is extremely innovative,” said Scott. “It’s not just a lecture hall. The advent of the digital cadaver is going to transform how we can teach anatomy.”

School leaders point out the new system falls in with the university’s top goals including innovation on campus.They had already been using simulators for a number of other lessons in the program.