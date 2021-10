PITTSBURG, Kans. — Meanwhile, for the first time in six years, a freshman class at Pittsburg State has grown.

834 students make up the class of 2025. They represent 15 states, as well as India and Spain. 141 of them are first generation college students.

And, while most of the students in the freshman class graduated high school in the spring, 27 of them graduated in 2020, 6 in 2019 and 8 in 2018. Overall, enrollment at the university is down 6% from last year.