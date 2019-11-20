Pitt State celebrates International Education Week

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is observing International Education Week celebrating the benefits of an international exchange.

The campus is hosting a variety of activities throughout the week.

Today international students gave presentations to help the university community learn more about their home countries.

International student Ximena said, “I love to share our food, our culture, and superstition because those are the little things that makes my identity and I feel they know me better when they know where I’m from”

Throughout the academic year, there are a number of additional opportunities to for PSU students to share and learn about international students through cultural celebrations.