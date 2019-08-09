Pitt Realty fire ruled as arson

A fire that destroyed a Pittsburg business is being ruled as arson.

Around 4:45 a.m. on July 12th, Pittsburg Police and Fire were dispatched to Pitt Realty, located at 1401 N. Broadway Street, for a structure fire. Investigators have ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help in identify a person of interest who is seen in surveillance footage provided by surrounding business owners.

The surveillance video has been posted and is on the Department’s YouTube page.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

