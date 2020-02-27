Pitt Commission passes finalized Future Land Use Plan

PITTSBURG, Kan.—Pittsburg city leaders heard a presentation by city staff in charge of the Land Use oversight. The vision surrounds an idea to build a city specifically designed for the Pittsburg community.

Putting it into Perspective

In early 2019, the city hired consulting team Ochsner Hare + Hare to highlight Pittsburg’s opportunities for growth. The firm then developed a strategic plan for enhancing current businesses and attracting new ones.

“We put Pittsburg’s land use puzzle together,” the firm included on their strategy’s cover page.

One of the pieces in that puzzle also included seeking input from residents. The city conducted a survey last summer that asked for the community’s opinion on the future development of Pittsburg.

Following an open house in July, the next phase in the project was finalizing it. City staff put the finishing touches on the draft in the fall, including a strategy to invest in historical homes in Pittsburg.

More steps came again in December, when the final draft was presented to residents at a Pittsburg 2030 meeting and affirmed the city’s plans to redesign land use around the area’s needs.

The Latest News

After nearly a year of planning and execution, the completed Future Land Use Plan was presented to the Pittsburg city commission Tuesday night’s meeting.

The vote passed unanimously — taking all the work put into the area’s evaluation to the next level.

The document outlines the different stages of the plan and how each one helped develop a final strategy. The six stages are discovery, engagement, envision, narrowing, planning, and implementation.

You view the finalized and approved Pittsburg Future Land Use plan below.