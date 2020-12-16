Pitsco Education helps area school with grant funds

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new grant will soon benefit the students and teachers in one Southeast Kansas school system.

Pitsco Education just awarded the Champions for Learners grant to Pittsburg Community Schools. The $3,000 will be going to the USD 250 Foundation which will then be turned into grants for teachers in the district. The funds will assist teachers with educational items and opportunities for their classes.

Laura Sullivan, USD 250 Foundation Scholarship Grant Chairperson, said, “The teacher grants in the past, we would fund anything from field trips to curriculum items that aren’t covered, innovative technology.”

Overall the USD 250 foundation will aim to give $17,000 in grants to its teachers and $50,000 in scholarships to its students every year.