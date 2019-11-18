Pippin: The Musical finds stage in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School students took the stage for the last show of their rendition of Pippin: The Musical.

The play features a young prince named Pippin who is in search of his own happiness without living in the shadow of his father, King Charles.

As the play goes on, he befriends a group of circus performers in which he learns that he is not bound by his past.

McKenna Shaw plays the Leading Player in the production and has had a great experience as a performer.

She believes the theatrical show has a valuable lesson to take away.

Mckenna Shaw, Leading Player, Pippin: The Musical, says, “[The play] talks about maturity. And I think it’s very important for all of those people that are of high school age and are going through that right now, but also is very important for all those people that have already gone through that and have decided what they wanted to do and it’s very important to reflect on that.”

The next performance by Pittsburg High School students will be Breakfast With Santa.

The show will be held December 14 at 9 a.m. at Memorial Hall in Pittsburg.