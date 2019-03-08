Pink Ladies continues to help women with breast cancer

An organization in fairview is helping local women with their fight against breast cancer.

The power of pink started back in 2010 when janice mccracken was looking to help two women with their medical bills after they were diagnosed with breast cancer. At that time the organization was able to donate one thousand dollars to each woman. Now…Fast forward to last year the organization has donated more than one hundred thousand dollars since it started

Janice mccracken, founder of power of pink

“i-i-i sit back and wonder how it happened and how far it’s grown in the years, ya know, this is just our 9th year and it’s grown so much. And i’ve set a goal for this year too, and i’m going over that $200,000 mark.”

Every year during mother’s day weekend the organization hosts a banquet and a run/walk to help pay for *pink ladies’* medical bills.

Those are women affected by breast cancer.