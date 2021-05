PINEVILLE, Mo. — Dog owners in and around Pineville can take advantage of a special drive-thru clinic later this month.

The Pineville Fire Station will be the site on Saturday, May 15th – that’s a week from this Saturday – for a rabies clinic. From 11 a.m. to noon, folks can get their dogs distemper or rabies shots.

City tags will be available. They can also receive spay or neutering services.