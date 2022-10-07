PINEVILLE, Mo. — A country music singer from southwest Missouri is back home again — and ready for a big weekend. Kenny Ray Horton will perform tomorrow afternoon during the 4th annual “Pineville Fall Festival.”

Originally from Rocky Comfort, Missouri, he retired from the U.S. Navy in March, after 21 years of service. He started as an electronics technician, before becoming the frontman for the U.S. Navy band, “Country Current,” where he traveled across the country doing high-profile shows.

Recently — he’s been working on a new album.

“We’ve got some, some great music that showcases home. It talks a lot about things that all of us around here know. The old back roads that were never showing up on GPS, you know, and how you rely on the rain as farmers. Of course, there’s other people in the nation that do that, as well, but this is where I grew up and this is what I know,” said Kenny Ray Horton, Singer.

Pineville’s Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 tomorrow.

Horton is scheduled to hit the stage at 11.