Pineville Man Dies in 3 Car Crash

MCDONALD CO, Mo. - A Pineville man dies after his car is hit by 2 others while trying to make a turn.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Ronald Longstaff was traveling on US-71 in McDonald County around 9 Wednesday night.

His car was attempting to make a left turn going westbound when it was struck in the side by a semi going northbound.

Longstaff's car was then hit by a second car, which was traveling southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the accident.

One other person involved had minor injuries and went to an area hospital for treatment.

This is Troop D's 15th fatality of the year.

