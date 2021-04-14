Pineville FD purchases new vehicle

PINEVILLE, Mo. — If they hadn’t already, residents in and around Pineville will soon see something new for the fire department.

It has a new Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle to further assist them on the frontlines. It came from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles in Northwest Arkansas – and was paid for with some of its CARES Act money.

The vehicle has protective equipment for first responders – as well as medical supplies.

Ryan Drake Fire Chief, said, “It’s a great feeling knowing that were able to provide a vehicle that will make make it easier to serve our community.”

The department plans on next purchasing bunker gear for firefighters and a rescue pumper.