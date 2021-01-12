Pineville Elementary works to feed kids

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Pineville Elementary starts a food pantry for kids to take home meals for the weekends.

Counselors are collecting as much food as possible for kids to take home on the weekends and long breaks, that can be easily be prepared without the help of an adult. Filling the pantries have been made possible through a ‘paid jean day’, talking to PTOs, and looking into grants. Even with the Angel Tree and Shop With A Cop, it’s not enough to keep kids fed.

Leslie Kasischke Counselor, said, “Sometimes it makes me realize how much I take for granted in my own life. I don’t have to worry about going home to a cold house and I don’t have to worry about not being fed so it does make me definitely think more about my own heart and the things that I need to be grateful for.”

Donations needed include canned goods, peanut butter, mac’n’cheese packets, granola bars, crackers, fruit snacks, pudding and Jell-O. If you would like to donate or have any questions, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/brandibuckingham.dowd