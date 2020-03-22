Closings
Pineville Declares State of Emergency

News

by: Lauren Johnson

Pineville, Mo.,–The Pineville city council held an emergency meeting in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an effort to protect the health of residents, the council decided to declare a state of emergency.

This means the city hall and Marshal’s Office will be closed to the public, however employees will be working from home to help answer the needs to citizens.

The Marshal’s Office will still take emergency calls.

The community center will also be closed until further notice.

All city parks will remain closed during this time as well.

Anyone with questions or concerns are being urged to contact city hall at 417-223-4368 or 911.

