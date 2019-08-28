Pineville and Noel among McDonald County cities affected by Monday night storms

Pineville is cleaning up the trees that were knocked down in the middle of the night.

Trees fell on top of power lines, blocking road traffic and pathways to homes.

Emergency managers say the strong wind storm caused a power outage in Pineville and other places within McDonald county including Anderson, Noel, Lanagan, Southwest City and Jane.

“If you ee a down power line, stay away from it,” explained McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten. “It should be off but you do not know if it’s energized or not and just give the electric company some time to get the power restored safely.”

Power in Pineville has been restored, but other parts of the county might expect to be without power for the next few days.

Meanwhile, strong winds dismantled roof tops on main street in Noel.

Roof shutters came off of business buildings in the middle of the night, blocking foot traffic.

“It could have been worse,” said Noel mayor Lewis Davis. “We could have had a lot of houses destroyed–we’ve had a half a dozen damaged, nothing major.”

Davis says authorities are working as fast as they can to fix the roofs.