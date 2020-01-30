Pierce City asking for one cent fuel fee

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town is asking voters for help to increase the budget for road repairs.

The Pierce City City Council proposed a fuel fee to be added to the sale of gas at the Casey’s in town.

This fee would go toward the street improvements and repair budget.

Currently, it costs $10,000 to re-pave 800 feet of roadway.

And at this rate, the town can’t make headway on needed construction.

Kenneth Smith, Pierce City Mayor, said, “We gather enough money to save back so we can basically re-top one street every two years and with this we’re hoping we can do one maybe two a year if we can get this pass to through.”

The fuel fee will be one cent per gallon of gas.

And Pierce City residents will be able to vote on this matter in April.

