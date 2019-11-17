Pictures with Santa event benefits Toys for Tots

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local children take pictures early with Santa for a good cause.

Toys for Tots hosted a Pictures with Santa event and a silent auction in Webb City Saturday.

Participants could drop off a toy or a monetary donation to help ensure no child will have to go without a gift this year.

Community members say the photo op is an way to help out others this holiday season.

Kylie Turner of Toys for Tots says, “For people who can’t afford Christmas, we just like to be able to know we’re helping them be able to afford what [they can] for their kids.”

Next Saturday, Santa will be at the Carterville Holiday Parade for photos and Toys for Tots will be accepting donations as well.