Pictures Released in West Joplin Shooting Show Suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Monday, March 16th, the Joplin Police Department was dispatched to 106 N. Oak Ave at 4:56 pm for reports of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival they located one male that had been shot multiple times with a firearm. The male victim identified as Walter Salwasser, was transported from the scene with serious injuries to a local hospital.

Surveillance photos show a male walking away from the shooting immediately after it occurred.

The victim is still hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries

JPD is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured male and anyone with information is to contact us. Sgt Wolf extension 881.

