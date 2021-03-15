Picnic In The Park to return to Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Get your picnic blankets and appetites ready.

Officials in Lamar are bringing back an annual event. Picnic In The Park will return on Thursday, March 25th. The event will also take place on the fourth Thursday of every month moving forward through October – except for August, when the fair takes centerstage.

Picnic In The Park will start at 11 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. that night. People can expect live music and anywhere from 6 to 8 food trucks. Officials couldn’t be happier to see it back on the calendar

Heidi Johnson – Director Of Parks And Recreation, said, “I think it’s fantastic, yes, to bring our community together, but also to attract other people to our community so that they can see what we have here in Lamar.”

Johnson adds that it doesn’t matter the weather, they will have the event rain or shine.