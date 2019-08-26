Pickup Truck Disintegrated in Crash

Carthage man airlifted to Springfield after suffering serious injuries

by: Shannon Becker

(RURAL JASPER COUNTY) — A Carthage man sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle crash that was discovered just before 10:00 AM Monday morning on CR 90 north of Harmony Lane.

Randy Griffith, 32, was the operator of a 2002 Chevrolet 2500. He was transported Mercy Lifeline to Springfield.

According to Trooper B.L. Crockett, The pickup was traveling north. “Crash occurred as [the pickup] failed to negotiate a right curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.”

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, MSHP and Mercy EMS responded to the crash reported by a passerby.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are filing the official report. Their initial report can be viewed here.

