Pickup Fire Diverts West 7th Traffic a Short Time Wednesday Afternoon

(64801) — About 1:10 PM a call of a pickup truck in-motion on West 7th was on fire reached emergency services.

Joplin Fire Department was requested as mutual aid by Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Both Departments arrived moments after the call.

One eyewitness neighbor said the smoke was “BLACK!” And you could tell from our #JLNtipster expert tipster video from Jacee.

No reported injuries in the fire to occupants or any firefighters.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the scene. Also on-hand the Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

