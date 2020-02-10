Photography event for kids gives window to their minds, photographer says

JOPLIN, Mo.– Kids with a special eye for art and photography learn from a local expert at Spiva Center for the Arts.

Photographer Lola Nelson says many times, parents don’t know what’s going on in their kids’ heads.

So when you put a camera in their hands you can often times see what they are thinking and what they like.

Techniques taught in the session include texture, lighting, and how to look for items people overlook during the day.

She says learning these tools can truly help them become a great artist.

Nelson says, “It gives the kids a way to speak out through art and gives them a voice. It also gives them a feeling of accomplishment.”

Nelson adds the kids will take a camera home for a week and complete a special assignment.

A judge will then come in on another day to select the best images before they are put on display.