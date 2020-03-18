JASPER COUNTY/GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Clerk is joining Greene County, and other Southern Missouri clerks, in trying to move the April election date to early June.

Wednesday morning, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller will file petitions to the Southern District Court of Appeals. They’re asking to move the April 7th election the June 2nd.

Davis says he feels this is necessary to comply with state and federal requests to fight the spread of Covid-19. Many polling locations have already asked the county to no longer use their facilities for elections. And the vast majority of poll workers are senior citizens, who are at a high risk for contracting the virus.

Davis is hopeful the court will make a decision on the matter by this afternoon.