Petition filed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — A petition is filed to legalize recreational marijuana in the sooner state.

State Question 806 endorsed by a group of Oklahomans would allow for recreational marijuana to be used by adults.

They would have to be at least 21 and over.

It would also create restrictions and regulations to monitor the marijuana industry.

The law would not prohibit employers from preventing the use of the drug in a work setting.

Restrictions would still be established while driving or in public.

One of the biggest goals of this initiative is to make it so marijuana is a more regulated business.

The group is looking to get 178 thousand signatures so the issue can be voted on in the 2020 election.