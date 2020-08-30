JOPLIN, Mo. — Pet lovers looking to adopt in the Joplin Area Saturday were in luck.

It was clear the shelters 2020 at the Joplin Humane Society.

With an approved survey, people were able to adopt a pet with the adoption fee waived.

JHS has been participating in the event for several years now, and they say that the main goal is simple- to get as many animals as possible adopted into a loving home.

Thomas Jay, JHS Kennel Manager, “It’s really great seeing these animals get out of here. I joke, ‘I hope I never see you guys back.’ these animals need to get out of here and into a loving home. The kennel environment, we try to make it as stress free as possible but it’s still really hard for them to be here every day.”

40 animals were adopted at clear the shelter today.