Pet adoption pop up stall hits Fayetteville through spring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temporary space is being used in Fayetteville for a good cause. This weekend, and every weekend through the end of April, a pet adoption pop up event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas hosted the event and hopes to get the public more involved.

Each weekend, a handful of adoptable free-roaming cats from NWA Partnership for Animal Welfare will be featured.

Additionally, more adoptable cats and dogs will be featured each week on a rotating basis so as many pets as possible get a chance to find a new home.

All pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on the pop-up adoption events, visit the Best Friends Animal Society Facebook page here.