Pesticide pickup soon available to Vernon County residents

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:10 PM CDT

VERNON COUNTY - The Missouri department of natural resources and the Vernon County Fairgrounds will hold a collection  event Saturday, July 21 from 8 AM to noon.

It will be at the fairgrounds which is located at 1488 East Ashland Street in Nevada. 

Some accepted items include, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, dewormers, and fertilizers containing pesticides.

Paint, explosives, yard waste, trash, and electronics will not be taken.

The event is free and open  to the public. 

