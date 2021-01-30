Person of interest in Sarcoxie homicide found dead

We’re learning new details in the search for a person of interest in connection to a jasper county homicide.

Saturday afternoon Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that 34-year-old Justin Chase Stevens was inside a garage in Alabama.

Stevens was a person of interest in the murder of Becci Sanders from Sarcoxie.

The body of 46-year-old Sander’s was found inside her home on January 13 and her vehicle was missing.

Saturday deputies surrounded the home where they believed Steven’s was inside and tried to get him to surrender.

Deputies say after he did not come out they entered the garage and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.