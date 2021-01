MIAMI, Ok. -- In Miami, there are quite a few people roaming the streets hungry with no where to stay, but a street ministry is wanting to change that.

Lindsey Divine Co Founder Of Divine Interventions, said, "I want to build a relationship and a trust with them that let's them know hey if you ever need anything I'll give you my phone number I'll be glad to be there if you need to cry out if you're cold I can get you some blankets do you need a tent. What can I do to help you."