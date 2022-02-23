VINITA, Okla. – Hundreds of semi-truckers will be in Vinita this Sunday as part of a convoy in route to Washington, D.C. protesting COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” its United States counterpart, the “People’s Convoy” left Adelanto Stadium, California on Wednesday. The 11-day route travels through nine states before hitting Washington, D.C. on March 5.

Truckers will stay overnight in Vinta and depart Monday morning traveling Interstate 44 through Joplin, Springfield, Rolla and into Sullivan, Mo.

Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey said he would have more information on Friday about the covey caravan and when it is expected to arrive in Vinita.

The grassroots effort has raised over $460,000, according to the group’s website.

Many supporters posting on social media sites people are planning to support the truckers by standing on overpasses and along the roadside with flags, banners, and signs.

The convoy is made up of “truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists,” according to the group’s website.

The group released its mission statement which said in part, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates.”

The statement continues, “This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution.”

You can follow the convoy at www.ThePeoplesConvoy.org.