People of all ages invited to a local summer reading program

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is preparing for their summer reading program.

People of all ages are invited to participate for a chance to win prizes.

Prizes vary by age group but can include a one day pool pass for kids and a free library card for children outside city limits to use for the months of June and July.

This year’s program runs from June first to July 25.

Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian, says, “The main component of the program is a reading challenge where children starting at birth up through adulthood can log the number of hours that they read or the number of minutes and complete certain activities that go along with our theme.”

This year’s theme is Tails and Tales, with a special focus on animals.

You can register for the program starting June first at the library or online by visiting the link here