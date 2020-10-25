People met up with professionals to upgrade their homes

JOPLIN, Mo. — People looking to renovate and upgrade their homes met with professionals this weekend.

The Annual Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri home show wrapped up Saturday evening.

It’s usually held in the Spring, but the Coronavirus Pandemic caused the event to be moved back to October.

Organizers say the turnout was lower this year, but they believe it was still a success.

Valerie Searcy, Director Home Builder’s Association of Southwest Missouri, says, “I think we have a little bit more serious crowd this year. People have been at home looking at their homes, looking at the flooring looking at those walls and they are ready to make some changes. They are ready to get that forever home or make those upgrades that they’ve just been looking at those past few months.”

The home show took Coronavirus precautions by giving vendors extra booth space and hand sanitizer stations.