People in Newton County come together to honor fallen soldiers

NEOSHO, MO – Folks in and around Newton County came together today to honor fallen soldiers.

A ceremony this morning was held at the “Patriot Memorial” in Neosho.

In years past, it’s taken place at the “International Order of Oddfellows Cemetery,” but “Neosho Exchange Club” officials decided a chance of venue was needed to give folks easier access and better parking.

Newton County Commissioner David Osborn was one of todays speakers. He’s also a member of the “Army National Guard.”

“To be able to speak today and to remember all of those soldiers, all of those military service people that have passed away in the line of duty, it’s just an immense honor. Because if we ever forget that, we can’t ever forget it, we will never forget it, and if we ever do forget it then we’re bound to continue to repeat.” Says Osborn.

The “Patriots Memorial” in Neosho was dedicated in June of 2019.