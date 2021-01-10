CARTHAGE Mo. — People in Missouri will soon have a new way to play golf, even if they can’t get to the greens.

The fair acres family YMCA in Carthage is opening its virtual golf program to the public.

Initially this was intended to open back in March of last year, however just after the ribbon cutting the pandemic hit.

Since then the facility on South Maple Street has been slowly opening its services and programs.

In preparation for the grand opening, organizations in the community have been using the virtual program to see how to incorporate it into their practices.

Jonathan Roberts, Fair Acres Family YMCA Executive Director, says, “We’ve had the pros from the golf course and some people to do training to kind of see if it would be something that would fit their model that they could utilize and also to see what rules or regulations that we might want to inform the public as they come to make sure we’re protecting not only the safety of the people that are using it but also the safety of the equipment.”

More than 80 courses will be available in the virtual program.

The program is located in a secluded room so social distancing can take place.

To use the program you will just need to make a reservation through the YMCA.

We have the sign up information here