PINEVILLE, Mo. — People in McDonald County celebrated a local building becoming a national piece of history.

The Old McDonald County Jail has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon where the society revealed a plaque to celebrate the occasion.

Organizers say the ceremony was a community effort.

The bronze was donated by Corner Stone Bank, and county commissioners provided checks to help mount it.

Lynn Tatum, McDonald County Historical Society Board Chair, says, “It will be preserved now for time and all eternity. It’s a fortress, it’s made with local limestone, it was set down by a craftsman in 1904 and it will outlast many lifetimes.”

The jail will be maintained by the United States Department of the Interior and will be protected from being torn down.