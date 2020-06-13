People in Joplin will be showing their support for Black Live Matter Sunday by putting their artistic work on the sidewalk

JOPLIN, Mo. — People in Joplin will be getting together this Sunday to show their support for Black Lives Matter by putting their artistic work on the sidewalk.

The event was creating as something fun and easy for everyone of all skill sets to come out and draw pictures or write words of support to the Black community.

This event will be a peaceful, family friendly activity.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their masks and space out along the street.

The event is located at 223 West Third Street in Joplin’s downtown from one to four p.m. on Sunday