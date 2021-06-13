JOPLIN, Mo. — People in Joplin were able to take part in a river safety course Sunday and learn how to properly be on moving waters.

Hosted by the Arkansas Outdoor Outfitters, people gathered at the Water’s Edge Campground and learned swimming drills, swimming techniques for moving water, how to get to a safe area if needed, rope throwing and more.

Something Arkansas Outdoor Outfitters Owner, Rob Moody, says, is important to know before going out on the river.

Rob Moody, Arkansas Outdoor Outfitters Owner, says, “This is very crucial, even though the river back behind me does not look like it’s moving very fast, yet it is very powerful and it’s very persistent, yet it’s predictable if you do take a course like this and learn.”

If you weren’t able to make it out for Sunday’s lesson, Moody, says they will have many more throughout the summer.

