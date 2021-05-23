JOPLIN, Mo. — People in Joplin got the chance to trade some of their old memories for new ones.

Sunday marked the return of the Spring-A-Ma-Thing swap meet.

People had the chance to take some of their old vintage items, and trade them with vendors and local artists.

The owners of Thru the Looking Glass, originally came up with the meet as a way to escape the pandemic last summer.

Once they saw how much community support it got, they decided to bring it back.

Lucas Sarakinis, Thru the Looking Glass Owner, says, “It’s a great feeling, people were excited and looking forward to it, winter was kind of long, got a little cold there towards the end but now that it’s warming back up people are ready to be back out.”

Thru the Looking Glass, plans to hold more swap meets throughout the year.

To stay up to date you can follow their Facebook page for more information.

