FRANKLIN, Kan. — People gathered in Southeast Kansas to get an express lesson about their states history.

Sunday afternoon was the latest presentation in the Miner’s Hall for its Amazon Army Centennial Speaker Series.

It’s a joint effort between the museum and Humanities Kansas to help preserve and share the history of coal mining and immigrant culture.

Sunday’s lesson was about the impact trains had throughout Kansas.

The railroad industry brought in immigrant populations, created jobs and was a major factor in many towns being established.

Leo Oliva, Speaker, says, “The railroad needed towns every so many miles across Kansas, if you didn’t get a railroad you were a ghost town, there’s over 600 ghost towns in Kansas and probably many of those didn’t get a railroad.”

There are three more presentations planned for the speaker series.

The next one is titled Red State: Socialism and the Free Press in Kansas, which will take place on Sunday, October 24.