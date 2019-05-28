People celebrating Memorial Day on Grand Lake are taking extra precautions on the water

Flood in Oklahoma means people enjoying Memorial Day on Grand Lake waterways need to take special precautions.

GRDA officers have been watching people on the water closely to help monitor their safety. Water levels are up 11 feet from normal. Larger pieces of debris have been a major problem as well as the wake from boat’s going too fast. It’s putting several structures and marinas at risk for damage.

“We didn’t do any water sports. Wasn’t comfortable pulling the kids on tubes or knee boarding or doing anything like that. We just found a safe place got our mat out and just swam and had fun doing that,” says John Wilson, Grand Lake residents.

The GRDA reports there have been no major incidents on the waterways so far this holiday weekend.



