COLUMBUS, Kan. — People came together this afternoon to help one Carl Junction family with their medical bills.

The Columbus Saddle Club, hosted a benefit ranch rodeo for four month old Ellis Tripp.

Tripp has Hunter’s Syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that can cause breathing problems, heart disease and declining brain functions.

Currently there is no cure.

Friends of the Tripp family wanted to help so they organized Sunday’s rodeo which featured branding, sorting, doctoring and mugging.

Luke Cook, Rodeo Entrant, says, “This is a benefit for him and help his family with medical expenses along with that, that’s just what cowboys do, we come together and help somebody out that needs it.”

Tripp is currently recovering from a bone marrow transplant in Kansas City.

