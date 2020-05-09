Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, left, and Katie Waldman, now Miller, arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, May 8, 2020, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Miller is now the second White House staff member known to have tested positive for the coronavirus this week, after CNN reported Thursday that one of Trump’s personal valets had tested positive earlier in the week.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today, she tested positive,” Trump said during a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.

The President said that Miller has not come into contact with him, but he said that she has been in contact with Pence.

Miller was frequently in contact with members of the press, and the White House is now making more coronavirus testing available to journalists.

Katie Miller is married to Trump’s senior adviser, Stephen Miller.

The announcement came following an hour-long delay a flight Pence was taking to Iowa. A senior administration official told the press pool aboard Air Force Two that a Pence staffer, who they did not name at the time, tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday and positive Friday morning.

Katie Miller, who was not on the plane, had possibly been in contact with six people scheduled to fly on the trip, and they were removed before takeoff, according to a senior administration official. The pool was told later Friday afternoon that everyone who deplaned had been tested for the coronavirus and had tested negative.

Katie Miller addressed the news of her testing positive in a tweet Friday evening, thanking supporters and indicating that she was in good condition.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” she wrote. “I’m doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people.”

Katie Miller’s nature is to communicate in person, so she makes lots of in-person contacts during her day-to-day work, according to a White House source. The source added that West Wing staffers are concerned because her husband also works in the building and has been inevitably exposed.

A senior White House official said contact tracing was performed inside the White House after Katie Miller’s positive test. All of the people who she was in touch with, including her husband, tested negative, the senior White House official said.

The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in a discussion with faith leaders on responsible religious and spiritual gatherings, followed by a roundtable on securing the food supply.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, as well as Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were also on Air Force Two with Pence for the trip.

About 10 members of Pence’s staff are tested daily, the senior administration official told the press pool, adding that “the vice president and the President have not had contact with this person recently.”

The official said Pence was last tested Friday morning.

Doctors say the incubation period for the coronavirus varies. The incubation period is the time that it takes from when you are exposed to the virus to developing symptoms. It ranges anywhere from 2-14 days. The average incubation period is estimated to be five days, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a recent trip to the Mayo Clinic, Pence did not wear a face mask, despite being told about the clinic’s policy saying they’re required. Pence told reporters that he wasn’t wearing a mask because he’s often tested for coronavirus. But a few days later, Pence said he should have worn a mask.

Trump also declined to wear a mask this week during portions of his tour of a mask-making facility in Arizona.