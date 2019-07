The Missouri Department of Conservation and Governor Parson are working to protect game animals and native wildlife that are being illegally killed at an increasing rate.

Last week Parson signed House Bill 260, which raises fines for those who are caught poaching.

The fine for black bears, elk, or white-tailed bucks ranges from $1,000 to $5,000. Wild turkey’s are a $500 to $1,000 fine, and paddlefish are $500 to $1,000.

In some circumstances, poachers could also serve jail time.