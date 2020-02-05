Pelosi rips documents following Trump’s speech

WASHINGTON D.C. — As President Donald Trump concluded his State of the Union address, Democrat (CA) Nancy Pelosi rips what appears to be her copy of President Trump’s prepared remarks.

She then placed the shredded copies in a stack on the dais as Trump made his way to greet members of Congress.

The moment capped a tense moment that started when President Trump appeared to decline Pelosi’s handshake.

Pelosi seemed to avoid looking at Trump throughout the address. Instead, she read from his prepared remarks and scanned the room.