Pedestrian Killed in Motorcycle Crash

GRANBY, Mo.–One man is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in Newton county.

On saturday evening, Trey J. Millikin was travelling northbound on Raccoon Road, just east of Granby, when he lost control of his motorcycle.

According the Missouri Highway State Patrol, 42-year-old Kenneth D. Arehart was on the roadway at the time, and was hit.

Arehart was taken to Mercy hospital in Joplin, but later died from his injuries.

This is the 80th fatality crash of 2019 for Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D.