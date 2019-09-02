Pedestrian hit by truck in Granby in serious condition

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Granby man is seriously injured after getting hit by a truck early Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 6:20 A.M. an 18-year-old man was driving south on Granby Minor Road when his truck ran off the side of the road.

The truck swerved back onto the road, hitting Kelly Larsen, 35, a pedestrian.

Larsen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The trooper who worked the incident tells us the driver is not being charged and that this was an accident.