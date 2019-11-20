Pecan harvest off to a late start

AFTON, Ok. — Local pecan farm is beginning its harvesting season but not at the time they expected.

The Miller Pecan Company in Afton is one of the few pecan growers in the United States that handles them at every stage.

Normally, the Millers begin harvesting the first week of November but due to the extra rain fall this year, they are two weeks behind.

If harvesters are working in muddy soil, there’s a chance the tires from the machines will coat pecans in mud –that is why they are starting now.

Jared Miller said, “This year the crop is really good. Due to a lot of rain fall, we really are at our double our annual rainfall so its kinda putting a damp on the harvest. So we get a couple days in and it rains and you gotta wait 3 or 4 days for it to dry up.”

Cracked pecans are a seasonal product and the miller family will continue harvesting them through December.

Shelled pecans are available year-round.